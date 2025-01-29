Agbim Lifts UW To OT Win

Wyoming won their first regular season game at UNLV in 22 seasons by upending the Rebels 63-61 in Las Vegas.
Wyoming football added Riverside City College defensive end Esaia Bogar to their 2025 signing class.
Former prolific Wyoming wide receiver Ryan Yarborough was named to the 2025 College Football Hall-of-Fame Class.
Following the home loss to Boise State on NYE, the Cowboys rebounded with a road win at Air Force 70-65.
Wyoming picked up a much needed conference win in their home league opener by upending Nevada 66-63.
