News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-29 22:26:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Big California Guard on UW Radar

Ian McMackin
GoWyoGo.com Publisher

Hesperia (Cali.) Oak Hill High School guard Nofoafia Tulafono is already a large specimen playing on interior of both lines on offense and defense. The 6-foot-2 and 314 prospect has an offer from W...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}