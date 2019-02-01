Bulldogs Pull Away From Cowboys In 75-62 Final
Wyoming played 32 minutes of solid basketball against one of the Mountain West's more talented teams at home before Fresno State pulled away for a 75-62 win. The Pokes were tied with the Bulldogs a...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news