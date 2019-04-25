News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-25 21:45:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Cowboys Sign Morman, Turner

Ian McMackin
GoWyoGo.com Publisher

UW head coach Allen Edwards' staff finished up signings for their 2019 class by adding two long, athletic interior players in Florida Southwestern College Tyler Morman and Omaha Northwest High Scho...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}