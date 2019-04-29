News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-29 22:38:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold Beats Brown in Spring Game

Ian McMackin
GoWyoGo.com Publisher

Quarterback Sean Chambers helped lead his Gold Team to the 14-9 win over the Brown Team by completing 9 of 16 passes for 139 yards, no interceptions and one touchdown, a 19-yard TD pass to senior w...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}