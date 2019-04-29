Lofy Multiple Offers Include UW
Wyoming is among multiple offers for Colorado Springs area wide receiver Max Lofy. He tripped up to Laramie in late March and had an eye opening visit.The 5-foot-11 and 170 prospect's recruiting is...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news