Eaglecrest athlete Ty Robinson is debating which sport to play at the college level but already holds a basketball scholarship from the coaches at Wyoming.

How did the high school football season go overall?

“The football season went really good. We got knocked out a little too soon than we wanted to, but overall, it went really well.”

How has the basketball season been going so far?

“The basketball season is going well so far. We are only a couple days in, but we are ready for the rest of the season.”

How do you feel your basketball team will do this winter?

“I feel like we are going to do really good this year. We have a strong team with great players and I feel like we are going to accomplish a lot this year.”

What are the keys for your team to be successful?

“The key for us to be successful this year is to execute our offense, play good defense, and play well in transition.”

What are the toughest basketball teams you will play against this season?

“There are a lot of tough teams we will play this year. Some of them are Smoky, Grandview, and Overland.”

Do you want to play sports in college? If so, which one?

“I definitely want to play sports in college, but I haven’t chosen which one I want to play yet.”

What colleges have been recruiting you?

“I currently have an offer from Wyoming, but some other interests that I have are from CU and Oklahoma State. Those are the bigger ones.”

Have you made any college trips yet?

“Yes, I’ve visited Wyoming, CU, and Oklahoma State.”

Did you have a favorite college growing up?

“Yes, it was Oklahoma State growing up because my mom and dad both went there. We have Oklahoma State stuff all over my house. I have Oklahoma State clothes and everything.”