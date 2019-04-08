Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-08 21:43:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Siders UW's 1st 2020 Commit

Ian McMackin
GoWyoGo.com Publisher

Wyoming football's first 2020 commitment comes from the same high school producing one of the Pokes recent great players: Andrew Wingard. Defensive end Braden Siders hails from former UW safety Win...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}