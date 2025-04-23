Spring Game Nearing for UW

UW Head football coach Jay Sawvel and the Cowboys officially opened spring practice on Tuesday afternoon in Laramie.
Wyoming's 2025 football schedule is set including a road game at Colorado and hosting Utah in Laramie.
Coach Sundance Wicks Cowboys open the 2025 Mountain West Tournament against San Jose St at Noon Wednesday.
Wyoming continues to extend offers for the 2026 class. Rivals 3-star OT Tucker Thieneman plans a visit on April 18th.
Wyoming basketball continues working on their 2025 class but with an offer out to 2026 prospect Joseph Mitchell.
