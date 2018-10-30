UW Basketball Opens Season Thursday With Exhibition Game
Wyoming basketball hits the court for the first time for the 2018-19 season when they open exhibition play against Colorado Christian. The tip off is set for 7:00 p.m MT from the Arena-Auditorium o...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news