UW HOOPS PODCAST: Wyoming Falls Big To #7 Ranked Nevada
Wyoming faced a ranked team in Nevada and couldn't pull their usual home upset against a nationally ranked opponent losing to a talented, veteran Wolf Pack program by a big margin of 82-49 at the A...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news