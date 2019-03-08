Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-08 19:52:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

UW's James, Naughton Ready Up For Senior Day Against Lobos

Ian McMackin
GoWyoGo.com Publisher

Wyoming basketball's only two senior players will play their final home game in Laramie Saturday with the Cowboys hosting New Mexico. Prolific scoring wing Justin James and interior player Jordan N...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}