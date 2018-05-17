Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-17 22:07:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Wide range of attention continues to pour in for Greenwald

Wwfdwkxct1osobrtclh9
ColoradoPrepReport
Christian James
ColoradoPrepReport.com

Fairview wide receiver Matt Greenwald has college interest from a wide range of colleges in different locations. How did this past football season go for you and your team?“It was a great season an...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}