Wyoming Basketball 2018-19 Schedule Set
Wyoming basketball will host 2017 Final Four participant South Carolina Gamecocks in Laramie on Dec. 5th for a big marquee non-conference game at the Arena-Auditorium. UW head basketball coach Allen Edwards announced the Pokes 2018-19 schedule.
“Every year as we approach scheduling we want it to be competitive and I think that it can only help a program long term,” Edwards said. “I think one of the things we look for in the schedule is a chance for our guys to get better. We are excited for the non-conference schedule to get us ready for the tough conference slate.
"To be able to have South Carolina come here into our building is something special. Coach Martin is a mentor of mine and for him to come out here and give our fans an opportunity to come out and support against a team of that quality is special.”
The Cowboys will play each team in the MW conference schedule in a two game home-home, except for Nevada and San Diego State. They'll play UNR and SDSU each once with the game against the Wolf Pack in Laramie and the Aztecs in San Diego.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|
NOVEMBER 1st
|
COLORADO CHRISTIAN (EXHIBITION)
|
Laramie
|
NOVEMBER 6th
|
UC SANTA-BARBARA
|
Laramie
|
NOVEMBER 10th
|
At Oregon State
|
Corvallis (Ore.)
|
NOVEMBER 14th
|
GRAMBLING STATE
|
Laramie
|
NOVEMBER 16th
|
NIAGARA
|
Laramie
|
NOV. 19th - 21st
|
SUNCOAST CLASSIC TOURNAMENT
|
Fort Myers (Florida)
|
NOVEMBER 28th
|
At Evansville (MW/MVC Challenge)
|
Evansville (Indiana)
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|
DECEMBER 1st
|
NORTHERN COLORADO
|
Laramie
|
DECEMBER 5th
|
SOUTH CAROLINA
|
Laramie
|
DECEMBER 11th
|
DENVER
|
Laramie
|
DEC. 21st - 22nd
|
SUN BOWL INVITE TOURNAMENT
|
El Paso
|
DECEMBER 29th
|
DIXIE STATE
|
Laramie
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|
JANUARY 2nd
|
BOISE STATE
|
Laramie
|
JANUARY 5th
|
at UNLV
|
Las Vegas
|
JANUARY 9th
|
at San Diego State
|
San Diego
|
JANUARY 12th
|
UTAH STATE
|
Laramie
|
JANUARY 19th
|
at New Mexico
|
Albuquerque
|
JANUARY 23rd
|
SAN JOSE STATE
|
Laramie
|
JANUARY 26th
|
At Boise State
|
Boise
|
JANUARY 30th
|
FRESNO STATE
|
Laramie
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|
FEBRUARY 6th
|
At Air Force
|
Colorado Springs
|
FEBRUARY 9th
|
COLORADO STATE (Border War)
|
Laramie
|
FEBRUARY 13th
|
At Utah State
|
Logan
|
FEBRUARY 16th
|
NEVADA
|
Laramie
|
FEBRUARY 20th
|
UNLV
|
Laramie
|
FEBRUARY 23rd
|
At Colorado State (Border War)
|
Fort Collins
|
FEBRUARY 27th
|
At Fresno State
|
Fresno
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|
MARCH 2nd
|
AIR FORCE
|
Laramie
|
MARCH 6th
|
At San Jose State
|
San Jose
|
MARCH 9th
|
NEW MEXICO
|
Laramie
|
MARCH 13th - 16th
|
MOUNTAIN WEST BASKETBALL TOURNEY
|
Las Vegas