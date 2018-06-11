Wyoming basketball will host 2017 Final Four participant South Carolina Gamecocks in Laramie on Dec. 5th for a big marquee non-conference game at the Arena-Auditorium. UW head basketball coach Allen Edwards announced the Pokes 2018-19 schedule.

“Every year as we approach scheduling we want it to be competitive and I think that it can only help a program long term,” Edwards said. “I think one of the things we look for in the schedule is a chance for our guys to get better. We are excited for the non-conference schedule to get us ready for the tough conference slate.

"To be able to have South Carolina come here into our building is something special. Coach Martin is a mentor of mine and for him to come out here and give our fans an opportunity to come out and support against a team of that quality is special.”

The Cowboys will play each team in the MW conference schedule in a two game home-home, except for Nevada and San Diego State. They'll play UNR and SDSU each once with the game against the Wolf Pack in Laramie and the Aztecs in San Diego.



