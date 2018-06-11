Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-11 23:55:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Wyoming Basketball 2018-19 Schedule Set

Ian McMackin
GoWyoGo.com Publisher

Wyoming basketball will host 2017 Final Four participant South Carolina Gamecocks in Laramie on Dec. 5th for a big marquee non-conference game at the Arena-Auditorium. UW head basketball coach Allen Edwards announced the Pokes 2018-19 schedule.

“Every year as we approach scheduling we want it to be competitive and I think that it can only help a program long term,” Edwards said. “I think one of the things we look for in the schedule is a chance for our guys to get better. We are excited for the non-conference schedule to get us ready for the tough conference slate.

"To be able to have South Carolina come here into our building is something special. Coach Martin is a mentor of mine and for him to come out here and give our fans an opportunity to come out and support against a team of that quality is special.”

The Cowboys will play each team in the MW conference schedule in a two game home-home, except for Nevada and San Diego State. They'll play UNR and SDSU each once with the game against the Wolf Pack in Laramie and the Aztecs in San Diego.


Ad6v1oct8moept4igplb
Justin James returns for his senior season leading a young Cowboy team into the 2018-19 schedule.
Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY SPORTS
NOVEMBER SCHEDULE (Non-Conference)
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION

NOVEMBER 1st

COLORADO CHRISTIAN (EXHIBITION)

Laramie

NOVEMBER 6th

UC SANTA-BARBARA

Laramie

NOVEMBER 10th

At Oregon State

Corvallis (Ore.)

NOVEMBER 14th

GRAMBLING STATE

Laramie

NOVEMBER 16th

NIAGARA

Laramie

NOV. 19th - 21st

SUNCOAST CLASSIC TOURNAMENT

Fort Myers (Florida)

NOVEMBER 28th

At Evansville (MW/MVC Challenge)

Evansville (Indiana)
Times for game tip-off and TV will be announced in future after television partners complete selections.
DECEMBER SCHEDULE (Non-Conference)
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION

DECEMBER 1st

NORTHERN COLORADO

Laramie

DECEMBER 5th

SOUTH CAROLINA

Laramie

DECEMBER 11th

DENVER

Laramie

DEC. 21st - 22nd

SUN BOWL INVITE TOURNAMENT

El Paso

DECEMBER 29th

DIXIE STATE

Laramie
Times for game tip-off and TV will be announced in future after television partners complete selections.
JANUARY SCHEDULE (Conference)
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION

JANUARY 2nd

BOISE STATE

Laramie

JANUARY 5th

at UNLV

Las Vegas

JANUARY 9th

at San Diego State

San Diego

JANUARY 12th

UTAH STATE

Laramie

JANUARY 19th

at New Mexico

Albuquerque

JANUARY 23rd

SAN JOSE STATE

Laramie

JANUARY 26th

At Boise State

Boise

JANUARY 30th

FRESNO STATE

Laramie
Times for game tip-off and TV will be announced in future after television partners complete selections.
FEBRUARY SCHEDULE (Conference)
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION

FEBRUARY 6th

At Air Force

Colorado Springs

FEBRUARY 9th

COLORADO STATE (Border War)

Laramie

FEBRUARY 13th

At Utah State

Logan

FEBRUARY 16th

NEVADA

Laramie

FEBRUARY 20th

UNLV

Laramie

FEBRUARY 23rd

At Colorado State (Border War)

Fort Collins

FEBRUARY 27th

At Fresno State

Fresno
Times for game tip-off and TV will be announced in future after television partners complete selections.
MARCH SCHEDULE (Conference)
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION

MARCH 2nd

AIR FORCE

Laramie

MARCH 6th

At San Jose State

San Jose

MARCH 9th

NEW MEXICO

Laramie

MARCH 13th - 16th

MOUNTAIN WEST BASKETBALL TOURNEY

Las Vegas
Times for game tip-off and TV will be announced in future after television partners complete selections.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}