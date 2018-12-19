Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-19 20:12:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Wyoming Football Inks 18 In Early Signing Period

Ian McMackin
GoWyoGo.com Publisher

The Wyoming football program received a boost with 18 signed high school players for the 2019 class. The eighteen players inking on Wednesday represents the early signing period running until Dec. ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member's-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}