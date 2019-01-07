Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-07 20:36:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wyoming Loses Again In Las Vegas To UNLV

Ian McMackin
GoWyoGo.com Publisher

Wyoming led the Rebels at halftime 32-30 on the road in a Thomas & Mack Center venue they haven't won since 2003 against UNLV, though couldn't come away victorious finally losing 68-56. Cowboys sho...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}