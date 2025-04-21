Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 21, 2025
UW Hoops Adds 2 Transfers
circle avatar
Ian McMackin  •  GoWyoGo
Publisher
Twitter
@GoWyoGo_com
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In